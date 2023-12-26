After nearly a year, RI baby leaves Boston Children's Hospital in time for Christmas

After spending almost year at Boston Children's Hospital, a Charlestown, Rhode Island, baby was able to go home just in time for Christmas, according to WJAR-TV.

Jeralyn Zwolinski told WJAR-TV that her son, Joey, was diagnosed with congenital heart disease at 21 weeks in utero.

Joey underwent three open heart surgeries and 284 days later, he was finally discharged from Boston Children's Hospital, according to WJAR-TV.

"It's the light in their eyes, it's spending time together that we really didn't have," she said.

Get Boston local news, weather forecasts, lifestyle and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Boston’s newsletters.

Zwolinski, who's a mother of three, said that Christmas was made more special with a photoshoot by Boston Baby Photos and a surprise visit from Santa Claus.

"Being able to capture some of those memories of the three kids together finally, that was like really the first true photographs of them together," Zwolinski told WJAR-TV.

Anyone interested in helping Joey and other children like him at Boston Children's Hospital can visit childrenshospital.org.