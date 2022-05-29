After Recent Mayhem, Peaceful Memorial Day Weekend at Carson Beach

It was volleyball, sunbathing, and a dip in the water and none of the mayhem seen over the last two weekends on Carson Beach.

“It’s been a really beautiful day,” said Conchetta Jenifer. “No chaos, and we’re really happy for that. I think it was probably because of the new warm weather, everyone was a little crazy.”

Beachgoers were enjoying the peace and quiet of the holiday, well aware of what took place here.

“It’s been so calm,” said Aysha Glenn. “The community has come back together, especially over what’s been happening the last couple of weeks, it just seems like everybody is tired of it.”

Police have had their hands full at multiple beaches this month as the soaring temperatures led thousands of people to hit the coast.

Massachusetts State Police were attacked while trying to make arrests at the Boston beach this past weekend.

Fights broke out, and there were multiple arrests.

Sunday on Carson Beach, law enforcement along with local pastors spoke out about the violence

“I don’t think they come here with the desire or the will to do anything wrong or to wreak havoc,” said Suffolk District Attorney Kevin Hayden. “These are good, young people that I think are just looking for opportunities to gather, can that possibly get out of control? Sure.”

They hope more youth will take advantage of city and state opportunities this summer.