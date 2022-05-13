Local

JAMAICA PLAIN

After Reports of Gun at Boston Elementary School, Police Conducting Search

By Asher Klein and Katie Brace

Boston police are searching for a gun that was reported at John F. Kennedy Elementary School in Jamaica Plain Friday morning, officials said.

No weapon has been found but officers are still searching, police said.

Police weren't aware of the school being placed on lockdown.

Boston Mayor Michelle Wu was at a meet-and-greet event at a park nearby Friday morning, but there were no signs of a major police presence in the area.

This breaking news story will be updated when more information is available.

