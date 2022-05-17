After Series of Similar Home Break-ins, Belmont Police Issue Warning to Residents

Three homes were broken into in Belmont, Massachusetts, early Monday morning, police say, warning residents of a pattern that the thief appears to be using.

Four laptops and other valuable items were stolen in the Monday morning break-ins in homes on Adams Street, Madison Street and Watson Road, Belmont police said.

The burglar is cutting through screens to get inside the homes, either through an open window or an entrance door, police said, as well as traveling through back yards to get between houses.

Police shared video of the suspected thief walking up to a home in a hat and mask.

Stay informed about local news and weather. Get the NBC10 Boston app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

While they are stepping up patrols in the area, police also recommended that Belmont residents place valuable items in safe deposit boxes or hide them in dressers or closets.