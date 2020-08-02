Local

white shark

After Shark Sighting, Swimmers Ordered Out of Water at Newcomb Hollow Beach

On Saturday afternoon, at least two white sharks, also known as great white sharks, were seen off the same beach,

By Young-Jin Kim and Asher Klein

Swimmers were ordered out of the water at Newcomb Hollow Beach in Wellfleet, Massachusetts Sunday morning after a shark sighting, a day after at least two sharks were seen in the same area.

The Sharktivity app reported just after 10 a.m. the beach had been closed for an hour after a white shark was spotted off the beach.

On Saturday afternoon, at least two white sharks, also known as great white sharks, were seen off the same beach, closing the water for the majority of the day.

The Sharktivity app is run by the Atlantic White Shark Conservancy in partnership with officials working in the area.

Sharks are a common sight off Cape Cod in summer and early fall.

White sharks prey on seals, but can also attack humans. A white shark killed a woman Monday in Maine, and a man in Cape Cod in 2018, though shark attacks are rare in both states.

