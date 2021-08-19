After 3 Recent Earthquakes, Peabody to Host Public Forum to Address Concerns

City officials in Peabody, Massachusetts, will host a public forum next week to address three recent earthquakes that shook the city.

The meeting, scheduled for Aug. 26 at 6 p.m. will be hosted by Mayor Edward A. Bettencourt Jr., along with Boston College Professor of Geophysics Dr. John Ebel and a representative from the United States Geographical Survey, according to an announcement Thursday.

Our redesigned local news and weather app is live! Download it for iOS or Android — and sign up for alerts.

The first of the two earthquakes took place on July 25. The 1.4 magnitude quake was felt in the city’s immediate surrounding communities, including Danvers, Salem, Lynnfield, Wakefield and the Merrimack Valley.

On Aug. 4, a second earthquake struck the city, with a slightly lower magnitude of 1.2. No injuries or damage were reported from either event, though city officials have received reports from residents who have heard “loud bangs, some of which have caused their homes to shake,” Bettencourt Jr. said in a statement.

A 1.3 magnitude quake was reported at approximately 3:20 p.m. Wednesday, according to NBC 10 Boston's Chief Meteorologist Matt Noyes.

Next week's forum will be held in Wiggin Auditorium at Peabody City Hall and is open to the public.