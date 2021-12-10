Local

In-depth news coverage of the Greater Boston Area.
transportation

After Years of Construction, MBTA Green Line D Branch Project Ends

By Asher Klein

Green Line MBTA

After more than three years, a major overhaul of the MBTA Green Line's D Branch is finished, the agency said Friday.

The project, which required shutdowns of segments of the D Branch on weeknights and weekends, replaced more than 25,000 feet of train track and 6.5 miles of signals between the Riverside and Beaconsfield stations, the MBTA said.

Our redesigned local news and weather app is live! Download it for iOS or Android — and sign up for alerts.

Finishing the project means the line is safer and more reliable, though testing will still be done, General Manager Steve Poftak said in a statement.

"We’re committed to making the Green Line fully accessible, and we ask for the community’s continued patience and support while we work towards this goal of improving the overall rider experience for all, he said.

Local

In-depth news coverage of the Greater Boston Area.

squirrels 1 hour ago

Acorn-ucopia of Food Is Fattening Squirrels in New England

New Hampshire 3 hours ago

67 Cats Rescued from NH Home

The project began in June 2018. In 2017 and 2018, the MBTA said, there were 120 incidents caused by outdated signals, and replacing them will end up saving 2.5 minutes of travel time along the route in each direction, since some slow zones will no longer be needed.

After months of headaches for riders dealing with the construction, two brand new stations are now open on the B branch.

This article tagged under:

transportationmbtagreen line
Meet the Team Coronavirus Pandemic NBCLX Local Weather School Closings Weather Alerts Adjusting to Climate Change Investigations NBC10 Boston Responds Video Traffic Sports Patriots Red Sox Celtics Bruins NBC Sports Boston Entertainment Hub Today
TV Listings Find NBC10 Boston Submit a Tip Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us