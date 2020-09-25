AG to Make ‘Major Announcement' in Holyoke Soldier's Home Case

Massachusetts Attorney General Maura Healey said she will make a "major announcement" Friday about her office's investigation into the COVID-19 outbreak at the Holyoke Soldiers' Home earlier this year.

Healey is scheduled to hold a press conference at 11 a.m. At least 76 veterans at the home died of the coronavirus dating back to March.

Gov. Charlie Baker announced a series of reforms after an investigation into a coronavirus outbreak that killed dozens at the Soldiers' Home in Holyoke.

Earlier this week, a judge ruled that Gov. Charlie Baker’s administration wrongfully fired former Superintendent Bennett Walsh.

Walsh was fired in June after investigators released a report pointing to “utterly baffling” decisions made by the superintendent and his leadership team that helped the disease run rampant at the home. The independent investigators said that Walsh was not qualified to run a long-term care facility.

Walsh’s lawyer argued that only the home’s board of trustees can hire and fire the superintendent. Walsh has defended his actions and accused the Baker administration of denying the home emergency aid as staff worked to protect the residents from the virus.