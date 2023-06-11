Aggressive fire burns at Hyde Park triple decker; thick, black smoke fills neighborhood

A massive fire broke out Sunday evening at a triple decker in Boston's Hyde Park neighborhood, sending thick, black smoke billowing into the sky.

The Boston Fire Department said heavy fire was found on the rear porches of 571 Cummings Highway around 7:10 p.m. and more crews were immediately called to the scene.

Firefighters used an aggressive interior and exterior attack to prevent the flames from spreading to nearby homes, the fire department said.

An aggressive interior and exterior attack , helped to prevent the fire from spreading to the surrounding buildings. pic.twitter.com/R9KQoIlgCT — Boston Fire Dept. (@BostonFire) June 11, 2023

The heavy fire was knocked down, and the rear porches have collapsed, according to fire officials.

There was no immediate word on any injuries, or a possible cause.

This developing story will be updated