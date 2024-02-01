‘Ahhhhlington': See the crazy ‘new' names given to your favorite T stop

If you ride the T on a daily basis, you probably have your own inside jokes about certain stops or lines.

Well now, a group of Boston Public Library donors decided to take those jokes to the next level.

"Ahhhhlington," "Wonderland (Taylor's Version)," "RIP Christmas Tree Shops" and Wayne's World" were some of the new nicknames given to stops on the Blue, Green, Orange and Red lines.

Below is a map with the new names given to Boston's subway lines

So, where did the idea come from? The Leventhal Map and Education Center at the Boston Public Library asked supporters to come up with a new T map and rename Boston's subway stations.

There are historical references, funny puns, nods to celebrities and movies.

The map is on full display at the Central Library. It's part of their "Getting Around Town" exhibition, which runs through the end of April.