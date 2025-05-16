Plane passengers are concerned about air travel safety. Here's some perspective.

Ahead of the busy summer travel season, passengers at Boston's Logan airport are uneasy after yet another air traffic control blackout this week.

"I think I have more concern now than I did two weeks ago," said Tony Komaroff, who has travel planned this summer. "We have failed in the United States to really keep our infrastructure strong. This is just one example of it."

Stream NBC10 Boston news for free, 24/7, wherever you are. WATCH HERE WATCH HERE

On Monday, air traffic controllers in Denver lost contact with planes for about 90 seconds, according to the Federal Aviation Administration. This follows two recent blackouts at Newark airport on April 28 and May 9 that lasted for a similar time.

"I try not to think about it to be honest," said Derek Wong, who is flying into Newark. "I mean there's always chances things go wrong but can't let that guide every decision."

Get updates on what's happening in Boston to your inbox with our News Headlines newsletter. SIGN UP SIGN UP

White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt addressed the telecommunications issues that took Newark Airport offline early Friday morning, citing “no operational impact.”

"I was planning on flying into Newark and because of all the challenges over the last several weeks I decided to switch my flight and fly into LaGuardia," Silvio Tavares said.

The shortage of air traffic controllers is a nationwide problem, and something the aviation industry has been grappling with for decades.

"Not having the full complement [of controllers] is a bad situation. We've got forced overtime, the controllers are working longer hours than they wanted to, than they were expecting to — that adds stress to the job," said Seth Miller, an aviation expert. "It makes everything a little more edgy and not in a good way."

According to the FAA, the Boston Logan International Airport control tower is authorized for 34 fully certified controllers. They have 30 controllers -- 24 fully certified and six in training. Boston TRACON is authorized for 77 fully certified controllers. They have 66 controllers -- 53 fully certified and 13 in training.

"From a safety perspective, the FAA will continue to scale back operations to make sure the situation is as safe as it can be," Miller said.

The midair collision in Washington is renewing questions about air traffic controller staffing.

Even still, some passengers are rethinking their travel plans.

"I will definitely evaluate my travel options. [Amtrak's] Acela is also a great option on the east coast so I'm going to be doing that sometimes as well on my business trips," Tavares said.

The FAA is expected to hire at least 2,000 controllers following a hiring surge in March.