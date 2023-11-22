Storm causes flight delays amid holiday travel rush

About 2.6 million people are expected to fly to their Thanksgiving celebrations on Wednesday — many from Boston Logan International Airport.

Experts are expecting 6.6% more people to hit the skies for Thanksgiving compared to last year. Meaning, this could be the highest number of Thanksgiving air travelers since 2005.

Though Wednesday is expected to be busiest day, already some travel plans are being foiled. At last check, whether it's coming in or going out, 13 flights at Logan Airport were canceled and 10 others delayed.

For those heading out, the Transportation Security Administration suggests that travelers arrive early, as in two hours prior to their scheduled flight, bring an acceptable ID, remain aware, report suspicious activities and be patient.

While Wednesday will be busy, Sunday experts expect 2.9 million passengers.