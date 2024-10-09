Airbnb hosts step in to offer shelter to those fleeing Hurricane Milton

As Hurricane Milton barrels toward Florida's Gulf Coast, authorities are issuing stark warnings, urging residents in evacuation zones to leave immediately or risk their lives.

“If you choose to stay in one of those evacuation areas, you are going to die,” Tampa Mayor Jane Castor said during a press briefing Wednesday, echoing the sentiments of emergency officials statewide.

WATCH ANYTIME FOR FREE Stream NBC10 Boston news for free, 24/7, wherever you are.

“You must leave. I’m not asking; I’m telling you,” added Jason Dougherty, an emergency management official.

President Biden addressed the nation on Wednesday hours before Hurricane Milton is expected to make landfall in Florida.

Get updates on what's happening in Boston to your inbox. Sign up for our News Headlines newsletter.

And many Floridians, even those who have weathered multiple storms, are getting out of Milton's path.

“To be honest, this is the first hurricane I’m actually worried about,” said Nicholas Garcia, a longtime Florida resident. “I really think it’s going to hit us hard here.”

Yet, despite the urgency, some residents are hesitant to evacuate, because of the potential costs, worrying over the financial burden of travel and accommodations. Gas prices and hotel costs pose a challenge for those on tight budgets.

To help bridge the gap, nonprofit organizations like Airbnb.org are stepping in. The group, an independent offshoot of Airbnb, connects people in crisis with hosts who are willing to offer their homes for free during emergencies.

“There are millions of Airbnb hosts around the world, and in difficult times, they really step up,” said Christoph Gorder, executive director of Airbnb.org. “They open their homes to neighbors in need.”

The idea for Airbnb.org originated during Hurricane Sandy, when a host reached out, offering to shelter those displaced by the storm. Today, the nonprofit has expanded its reach across the globe, offering free stays to those in the path of disasters like Hurricane Milton.

“We’ve housed over 2,700 people across North Carolina, South Carolina, Georgia, and Florida in the past week,” Gorder said. “That number includes 900 children.”

A Florida highway trooper saved a dog Wednesday ahead of Hurricane Milton's arrival.

Airbnb waives all fees for hosts and guests, who are vetted through partner nonprofits that confirm the need for housing.

“We’re designed to really fill the gap during emergencies while longer-term solutions are put in place,” Gorder explained.

For many, the opportunity to stay in a private residence rather than a mass shelter can be life-changing. Shelters often do not allow pets or require families to separate.

“Imagine your family being displaced and the difference it makes to stay in a home where you can care for your kids,” said Gorder.

As extreme weather events like Hurricane Milton become more frequent, organizations are working to adapt how they provide aid.

But the drivers behind it all — compassion and kindness — never do.

“Disasters can feel overwhelming, but everyone can help, even from far away,” Gorder said.

You can learn more about how to get involved here.

NASA astronaut Matthew Dominick shared a timelapse of Hurricane Milton from aboard the International Space Station.