Airports Closed to Travellers from China as U.S. Attempts to Wrangle Coronavirus

The United States has closed its borders to most foreigners who recently traveled to China as the Center for Disease Control steps up efforts to screen airport passengers who’ve recently visited from China.

Remaining flights from China with U.S. citizens on board will be routed through those 11 major airports, which officials say have advanced screening abilities.

Logan Airport is not one of those 11 airports.

The number of coronavirus cases in the country is now at 11, including a UMass Boston student, living in the city, who officials say recently traveled to Wuhan, China — the epicenter of the virus.

And of those three new cases in California, one includes a woman who recently traveled to China and another, a San Benito County couple in which the husband also recently traveled to Wuhan, officials say.

Jason Rehfeld lives in Los Angeles and arrived in Logan Airport with his wife from Hong Kong, which still has open borders with China. He says they were not screened.

“Before we got on the plane at Hong Kong we had to make sure you go through multiple layers where they ask you if you went to mainland China, they look at your passport,” he said.

The number of deaths in mainland China has now surpassed that of SARS virus, with more than 360 dead from the virus in the country and more than 17,000 infected.