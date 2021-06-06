Local

AJ Quetta

AJ Quetta Attends High School Graduation Months After Serious Spinal Injury

AJ Quetta was critically injured in a hockey game in late January

By Jake Levin

Months after suffering a severe spinal cord injury in a hockey game, a local high school student attended his high school graduation Friday.

AJ Quetta, who spent three months at Shepherd Rehab in Atlanta following an injury in a Jan. 26 game, graduated from Bishop Feehan High School in Attleboro to a resounding ovation from his classmates.

Quetta, who lives in North Providence, Rhode Island, was injured when his Shamrocks played against the Pope Francis Cardinals in West Springfield. He was initially taken to Baystate Medical Center in Springfield before being transferred to Mass. General in Boston and ultimately Shepherd before returning home.

Quetta is currently rehabbing at Journey Forward in Canton.

BOSTON Jun 6

This article tagged under:

AJ QuettaBishop Feehanhigh school graduationclass of 2021Shamrocks
