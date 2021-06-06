AJ Quetta Attends High School Graduation Months After Serious Spinal Injury

Months after suffering a severe spinal cord injury in a hockey game, a local high school student attended his high school graduation Friday.

AJ Quetta, who spent three months at Shepherd Rehab in Atlanta following an injury in a Jan. 26 game, graduated from Bishop Feehan High School in Attleboro to a resounding ovation from his classmates.

Quetta, who lives in North Providence, Rhode Island, was injured when his Shamrocks played against the Pope Francis Cardinals in West Springfield. He was initially taken to Baystate Medical Center in Springfield before being transferred to Mass. General in Boston and ultimately Shepherd before returning home.

Quetta is currently rehabbing at Journey Forward in Canton.