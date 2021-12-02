Local

AJ Quetta

AJ Quetta Becomes Hockey Coach at Bishop Feehan, His Alma Mater

"He is a tremendous individual and his presence in the rink will be a driving force for our boys in their quest for the MIAA Division 1 State Title," the Shamrocks said in a statement

By Asher Klein and Jake Levin

This May 29, 2021, file photo shows fan banner captain and Bishop Feenhan High Shamrock player AJ Quetta before the Boston Bruins' game against the New York Islanders in the second round of the 2021 Stanley Cup Playoffs at Boston's TD Garden.
Steve Babineau/NHLI via Getty Images, File

AJ Quetta, the Massachusetts high school hockey player who was seriously injured during a game in January, is returning to his alma mater as a coach.

He'll be an assistant coach working with the Bishop Feehan Shamrocks forwards, explaining game and practice footage and building the brand, the team said Thursday.

"He is a tremendous individual and his presence in the rink will be a driving force for our boys in their quest for the MIAA Division 1 State Title," the team said in a statement.

They quoted "Coach Quetta" as saying, "if there is a will, there is always a way, my friend."

Quetta suffered a spinal cord injury in a Jan. 26 game for Bishop Feehan. He spent three months in rehab but graduated from the Attleboro school this summer to a resounding ovation from his classmates.

Bishop Feehan High School senior A.J. Quetta, who was seriously injured in a varsity hockey game last month, shared a message with his supporters on Saturday.

He played varsity hockey for the Shamrocks for three years. Since his injury, Quetta's been honored by the Boston Bruins.

This article tagged under:

AJ QuettahockeyBishop FeehancoachingShamrocks
