Al Horford says the Celtics love is real in Boston

Al Horford is feeling the love from Celtics fans.

The C's star was in Boston Sunday for a meet and greet at Dick's Sporting Goods on Boylston Street, and there was a sea of fans lined around the corner, cheering him on as he entered the store.

Horford says the shock of winning the NBA title is still sinking in, and he's still on a high from the city's duck boat parade Friday.

"The duck boat tour, that parade, the way people showed out, and it just wasn't the way they showed out, it was the love that the city feels for the Celtics, it's such a real thing," he explained. "And hearing people flying in from different parts of the world really to come be at that place, just so special, the Celtics love is real."

Relive the NBA champion Boston Celtics' entire duck boat parade on Friday, June 21, 2024.

Horford says things started to sink in at the parade when he rounded the corner onto Causeway and saw the masses of people but reveals that he's still kind of waking up, thinking, "Oh, we're really champs."

The NBA champion went on to say it was overwhelming to see the streets of Boston packed with more and more people everywhere he looked, and he loved every minute of the rolling rally.

"I think for me, it's really been the confirmation of how real the love is here in Boston. Like people here really love the Celtics," he said. "They're all about representing the City of Boston."

Big Al has said he will be returning next season and he doesn't know how it all got started that he might not be coming back for another year with the team.

Horford said Sunday that he will be taking a little time off, but then he'll start training again in a couple weeks.

"I feel good, I want to keep it going," he said.

Horford's teammate Jrue Holiday was at a Dick's Sporting Goods in Natick, Mass., on Saturday, where there was also a great turnout of fans full of love and energy for the C's.

