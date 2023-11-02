Alamo Drafthouse Cinema opens this month in Boston's Seaport District

[This story first appeared on Boston Restaurant Talk.]

Last summer, it was reported that an iconic theater chain that offers food and drink was looking to open on the Boston waterfront, and now we have learned that it is finally on the verge of debuting.

According to a Facebook post, Alamo Drafthouse Cinema is slated to open on November 17 in the city's Seaport District, moving into the former ShowPlace Icon Theatre space on Seaport Boulevard. As mentioned in an earlier article, the 10-screen theater will offer scratch-made food (including burgers and pizza), and a full-service bar called The Press Room will sell local beers as well as wine and cocktails, and the theater has a policy of requiring proper etiquette including asking cinemagoers to not talk or text during the films.

Alamo Drafthouse Cinema, which was founded in Austin, TX, in 1997, shows a variety of movies including indie and foreign films as well as classics and documentaries.

The address for Alamo Drafthouse Cinema in the Seaport District is 60 Seaport Boulevard, Boston, MA, 02210. The website for the chain is at https://drafthouse.com/

