Alaska Airlines plane reportedly struck by laser near Boston, FAA says

An Alaska Airlines flight was hit by a laser strike near Boston on Monday, according to the Federal Aviation Administration.

The crew of Alaska Airlines flight 536 reported being illuminated by a green laser at about 5:30 a.m., the FAA said on Tuesday.

Authorities were notified of the incident and the FAA said it will also investigate.

This isn't the first time this year aircraft have reported laser light strikes in Boston. Back in September, crews in two Jet Blue flights and a medical helicopter landing at a hospital reported being illuminated by a laser. No injuries were reported.

According to the FAA, 9,500 pilots reported laser light strikes in 2022. Since 2010, 278 pilots reported an injury from a laser strike.

People who are caught shooting lasers at aircraft can be fined up to $11,000 for each case, or more than $30,000 for multiple incidents, said the FAA.