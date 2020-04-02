food & drink

Alchemist’s Famed Heady Topper Beer Now Available in Greater Boston

"We hope that some happiness from Vermont will bring our fans temporary distraction," Night Shift Distributing said on Instagram

By Gaia De Simoni

Massachusetts craft brew lovers will have at least one reason to smile as they're stuck at home during the coronavirus outbreak. Two of Alchemist Beer's unfiltered Indian pale ales will be available for the first time out of Vermont thanks to a partnership with Night Shift Distributing.

The Massachusetts craft beer distributor and brewer announced on Wednesday it would distribute the Heady Topper and Focal Banger beers to various stores in the state.

"We are living in strange and stressful times, and hope that some happiness from Vermont will bring our fans temporary distraction," Night Shift said in an Instagram post.

You can see here which local stores in your area will sell the Vermont-based beers.

