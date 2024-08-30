Alcohol, speed contributed to fiery NH crash that injured 5 Mass. youths

Five juveniles from Massachusetts were injured in a fiery early-morning crash in Pelham, New Hampshire, and police say alcohol and speed were contributing factors.

Around 3:25 a.m. Friday, Pelham police and fire were dispatched to the intersection of Jericho and Currier roads for a report of a crash. Upon arrival, the officers located a 2013 Volkswagen Golf that had crashed into a tree and was fully engulfed in flames.

STAY IN THE KNOW Watch NBC10 Boston news for free, 24/7, wherever you are. Get Boston local news, weather forecasts, lifestyle and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Boston’s newsletters.

The five juvenile occupants from Dracut and Lowell were able to escape the vehicle on their own, police said.

One occupant suffered serious but not life-threatening injuries, and the four other occupants suffered minor injuries. All of them were taken to a Massachusetts hospital.

Get top local stories in Boston delivered to you every morning. Sign up for NBC Boston's News Headlines newsletter.

No names were released.

Pelham police said the crash remains under investigation, but alcohol and speed appear to have been factors.

Several area police and fire departments from New Hampshire and Massachusetts assisted Pelham at the scene.

Anyone who witnessed the crash is asked to contact Officer Warren McQuaide at 603-635-2411 or wmcquaide@pelhampolice.com.