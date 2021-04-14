Local

In-depth news coverage of the Greater Boston Area.
crime

Alden Shoe Company Exec. to Plead Guilty to Embezzling $30M Over 8 Years

The Massachusetts man used some of the money to buy jewelry, including a $158,000 diamond ring, and private flights to the Caribbean, according to court documents

A court gavel
Getty Images

A former top executive at a Massachusetts-based shoe manufacturer has agreed to plead guilty to embezzling $30 million from the company, federal prosecutors said Wednesday.

Richard Hajjar, 64, the former chief financial officer of Alden Shoe Co., agreed to plead guilty to wire fraud, unlawful monetary transactions and filing a false tax return, according to a statement from the U.S. attorney’s office in Boston.

Download our mobile app for iOS or Android to get alerts for local breaking news and weather.

An email seeking comment was left with Hajjar’s attorneys.

Local

In-depth news coverage of the Greater Boston Area.

budget 40 mins ago

Massachusetts House Unveils Budget Plan for New Fiscal Year

city budget 2 hours ago

Mayor Janey Proposes $3.75B Budget for Boston, Including End to Library Late Fees

Hajjar, of Duxbury, embezzled the money from 2011 until he was fired in 2019, by writing checks to himself from company bank accounts and transferring funds from company accounts to his personal accounts and to another person.

He used some of the money to buy jewelry, including a $158,000 diamond ring, and private flights to the Caribbean, according to court documents.

Hajjar failed to report the proceeds of his embezzlement as income on his tax returns, thereby failing to pay approximately $5 million in taxes to the Internal Revenue Service, prosecutors said.

Get the latest news on COVID-19 delivered to you. Click here to sign up for our coronavirus newsletter.

He faces more than 30 years in prison. A plea hearing has not yet been scheduled.

The Middleborough-based Alden Shoe Co., which makes high-end dress shoes, was founded in 1884, according to its website.

Copyright AP - Associated Press

This article tagged under:

crimeMassachusettsMiddleboroughDuxburyembezzlement
Meet the Team Coronavirus Pandemic NBCLX Local Weather School Closings Weather Alerts Adjusting to Climate Change Investigations NBC10 Boston Responds Video Traffic Sports Patriots Red Sox Celtics Bruins Entertainment Hub Today Food & Drink
TV Listings Find NBC10 Boston Submit a Tip Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Our Apps
Contact Us