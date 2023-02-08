Alewife Garage Reopening Wednesday After Crash, But Still No Train Service

Most of the Alewife parking garage will reopen to motorists Wednesday, and the MBTA still hopes to resume Red Line train service to the Alewife terminus some time this week, officials announced Tuesday.

The T said it will open the garage's levels G, 2, 3 and 4 on Wednesday, while the fifth level will remain closed and no access will be provided to the lobby after a driver crashed their vehicle into the top level of the garage on Saturday.

For now, shuttle buses are running between Alewife and Davis stations instead of Red Line trains, and MBTA officials hope to resume running the subway to its northernmost endpoint this week by making use of a different structure: the Russell Field headhouse.

According to MBTA Transit Police, the motorist's actions on the 5th level of the parking garage were "intentional."

"Before the headhouse can be used, the T needs to provide riders with a safe and accessible pathway," T officials said in a press release, describing the headhouse as a "two-minute walk" from the garage. "The T is currently installing signage and lighting along a path and providing customers access through a tunnel under the Alewife Brook Parkway to reach the headhouse."

The Saturday crash on the top floor of the garage flung a 10,000-pound concrete barrier and other debris onto the station below it, prompting officials to close the garage and the station for cleanup efforts.