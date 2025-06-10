Alex Cooper alleges sexual harassment by soccer coach at Boston University

She's become one of the most famous alums at Boston University, and now she's making some startling allegations against the school.

Boston University graduate and "Call Her Daddy" podcast host Alex Cooper makes the revelations in a new docuseries, premiering Tuesday, about her rise to stardom. It includes her time at the school.

According to USA Today and multiple outlets that got a sneak peak, Cooper says she was harassed by her coach while on the BU soccer team.

Cooper, who's now 30, accused coach Nancy Feldman of sexual harassment, saying Feldman always wanted to be alone with her and asked her questions about her dating life, making comments about her body.

Cooper says in the docuseries that BU listened to her complaints but did nothing about it.

Feldman has retired from the school.

NBC10 Boston reached out to Boston University about these allegations, but so far, there has been no response.

Attempts to reach Feldman have been unsuccessful.