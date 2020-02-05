MLB

Alex Cora Reacts to Red Sox’ Stunning Mookie Betts, David Price Trade

By Darren Hartwell

Jul 2, 2019; Toronto, Ontario, CAN; Boston Red Sox manager Alex Cora (20) talks with right fielder Mookie Betts (50) during batting practice against the Toronto Blue Jays at Rogers Centre. Mandatory Credit: Nick Turchiaro-USA TODAY Sports

How much has changed for the Boston Red Sox over the last month?

Below we have Alex Cora, who is no longer manager of the Red Sox, paying his respects to outfielder Mookie Betts and starting pitcher David Price, who no longer play for the Red Sox after Boston reportedly agreed to send them to the Los Angeles Dodgers in a blockbuster trade Tuesday night.

Shortly after news of the Betts/Price deal broke, Cora, who has been out of a job since Jan. 15 after being implicated in the Houston Astros' 2017 cheating scandal, posted photos of himself with Betts and Price on Instagram with a one-word caption: "Gracias!" (Thanks!)

¡Gracias!

He also shared photos of him celebrating the Red Sox' 2018 World Series title on his Instagram story.

Cora was very close to his players during his two-year tenure in Boston and was especially tight with Betts, the (former) franchise cornerstone who won the 2018 American League MVP award while helping the Red Sox win the 2018 World Series.

Price had his ups and downs in Boston but still was one of several Red Sox players to travel to Cora's native Puerto Rico in November 2018 following that World Series title.

Losing Betts and Price appears a bit more raw for current members of the Red Sox; slugger J.D. Martinez was the only player to react to the news on social media as of Wednesday morning.

