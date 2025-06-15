Lynn man sentenced to life in prison for his mom's 2021 murder

A Massachusetts man was sentenced to life in prison this week for killing his mother four years ago at their home in Lynn.

Alfredo Paratore, 53, pleaded guilty to second-degree murder in Superior Court in Salem on Thursday in connection to the death of Katherine Paratore, according to a press release from the Essex County District Attorney's Office.

Katherine Paratore was 80 when she was killed. Lynn police found her dead inside her Jenness Street home with multiple traumatic injuries on the night of June 11, 2021. Alfredo Paratore was living with her and was later arrested.

Court documents previously revealed that Alfredo Paratore was the one who called police to report that he had found his mother on the floor and that he believed she was dead. Police said he appeared nervous and could not immediately remember the last time he had talked with his mother or the last person who had seen her. He said he had come home and found his mother where she was.

The court documents also revealed gruesome details at the time about how Katherine Paratore's body was found inside the doorway against the wall, and it appeared to have been there for some time. She had no shirt on, and police said they observed what appeared to be internal organs on the welcome mat just inside the home. Her body had lacerations near the right collarbone and on the right hand, and she was covered in bruises on both arms, the neck and head, police said. A set of dentures was also found on the floor next to her shoulder. Blood spatter was found on the walls, along with dried blood and bloody hand prints, according to court documents.

Officers observed scratches on Alfredo Paratore's cheek and ear, and he appeared to have dried blood on his left hand. Alfredo Paratore reportedly told police he had used suboxone about 15 minutes earlier and officers said they wound up administering Narcan to him as he appeared to be overdosing.

In court Thursday, prosecutor Kate MacDougall told the judge that Alfredo Paratore's plea spared the victim's family from having to endure a prolonged and difficult trial. Multiple family members presented victim impact statements in court and expressed hope that Katherine Paratore will be remembered for the caring and dependable person that she was in life.

Alfredo Paratore will be eligible for parole after serving 25 years behind bars.