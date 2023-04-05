Local

In-depth news coverage of the Greater Boston Area.
Cambridge

All Clear Given After MIT Dorm Evacuated Over Bomb Threat

Students had to leave the dorm building for about two hours while police investigated

By Oscar Margain and Matt Fortin

Simmons Hall at Massachusetts Institute of Technology
NBC10 Boston

Hundreds of students at the Massachusetts Institute of Technology were woken up at 2 a.m. on Wednesday to the sound of the alarm in Simmons Hall, after a bomb threat was reported by the university.

Just after 2:30 a.m., an alert from MIT Emergency Management said that Simmons Hall was being evacuated following a bomb threat. Emergency responders were on scene and the building was searched.

Following a thorough search of the building, authorities at MIT said that no threat was found, and the building was reopened.

It remains unclear what triggered authorities to believe there was a bomb threat. NBC10 Boston has reached out to the university to learn more information.

Get Boston local news, weather forecasts, lifestyle and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Boston’s newsletters.

According to MIT's website, Simmons Hall is an undergraduate dorm building that houses 340 undergraduates, 10 graduate students, two MIT professors and their families and five resident scholars.

More Cambridge News

Cambridge Apr 1

‘We Literally Have Zero Leads': Cambridge Police Seek Woman Missing Since 2020

Cambridge Mar 29

Pedestrian Hit and Dragged in Cambridge, Police Say

This article tagged under:

Cambridge
Meet the Team Local Weather School Closings Weather Alerts Climate 2022 Investigations NBC10 Boston Responds Submit a tip Video Traffic Sports Patriots Red Sox Celtics Bruins NBC Sports Boston Entertainment Hub Today Boston Restaurant Talk
About NBC10 Boston TV Listings Find NBC10 Boston Submit a Tip Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Download Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us