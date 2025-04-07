All eyes on Wall Street amid fears of a continued stock plunge

All eyes are on Wall Street Monday morning, as the turmoil sparked by President Trump's tariffs continues to send stock prices plummeting.

Overnight, Asian markets opened down.

WATCH ANYTIME FOR FREE Stream NBC10 Boston news for free, 24/7, wherever you are.

Here in the United States, the futures are also down significantly ahead of the opening bell.

Financial experts say it’s an indication that the market turmoil that began last week will continue when trading opens Monday morning.

Get updates on what's happening in Boston to your inbox. Sign up for our News Headlines newsletter.

This comes on top of a two-day free-fall last week that was the worst 48-hour period in market history —with $6.6 trillion in value wiped out.

After the stock market nosedived Thursday towards its biggest one-day loss since 2020, President Donald Trump defended his expansive tariff policies by predicting a massive economic ‘boom.’

President Trump’s tariffs are being criticized sharply around the world. But over the weekend, Trump doubled down – saying "this is an economic revolution, and we will win" – encouraging Americans to "hang tough."

Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent insisted on Meet the Press Sunday that this plunge is not signaling a recession.

"There doesn't have to be a recession, who knows how the market is going to react in a day, in a week," Bessent said.

The prices of many products are expected to go up after President Donald Trump announced sweeping tariffs.

Kristen Welker asked what his message was to Americans looking to retire and saw their savings drop.

"Kristen, I think that's a false narrative," Bessent said. "Americans who have put away for years in their savings accounts, I think they don't look at the day-to-day fluctuations of what's happening."

Trading officially opens at 9:30 a.m. Monday.