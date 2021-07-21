All Lanes Expected to Reopen on I-93 After Overpass Crash, But Delays Continue

All southbound lanes on Interstate 93 southbound in Medford are expected to re-open Wednesday as crews finish demolishing the damaged section of the Roosevelt Circle Overpass after an over height truck slammed into it Monday.

Just two lanes have been open since the crash, causing miles of traffic during the Monday evening commute that carried into Tuesday. Transportation officials expect delays to last "several months," as they make permanent repairs to the eastbound overpass near Exit 24.

The Massachusetts Department of Transportation is urging drivers to avoid I-93 southbound and to also expect delays on Route 1 south, Route 16, Route 28 and through Roosevelt Circle for the next several months as lane closures continue while crews make permanent repairs.

Latest update on I-93SB in #Medford. All I-93 SB lanes expected to reopen at some point on 7/21 after temp. overpass repairs. Roosevelt Cir.(Rt 28) will be restored to 2 travel lanes w/ lane restrictions until full repairs are made. Full repairs expected to take several months. pic.twitter.com/gXq1EjQiC6 — Mass. Transportation (@MassDOT) July 20, 2021

Massachusetts State Police are still investigating the crash, which involved a 2013 Peterbilt 367 with an Alabama registration, owned by Dove Transportation of Lincoln, Alabama.

A 57-year-old Alabama man was driving the truck with a 54-year-old Alabama woman as a passenger, who was taken to Massachusetts General Hospital with possible minor injuries.

State police said Tuesday that the driver is being cited for operating a vehicle that was "over height" and for violating a permit issued by the Department of Transportation. Each offense carries a fine of $105, for a total of $210.

The height of the truck with its load -- a water clarifying tank used in wastewater treatment -- measured at 14 feet, 9 inches, which is 9 inches more than the truck was permitted for. Additionally, state police said the driver violated the permit for not having flag cars and for traveling on an unapproved route. I-93 was not on the truck's permitted route. MassDOT said Dove had permits for a smaller load on a different route.

The tractor-trailer -- with an "oversize load" banner and two orange flags -- was carrying a large metal piece of equipment, which had to be extricated from underneath the overpass. The structure was significantly damaged in the crash, police said, which happened around 3:20 p.m.

MassDOT officials said they are working with state police and intend to hold the trucking company legally and financially responsible for damages. The investigation will determine if the operator or company were in violation of any state laws or federal motor carrier regulations, police said.

Jamie Canada, of Dove Transportation, said she and her husband, who runs the company, spoke with the driver but do not know how the crash happened. They are waiting for the results of the investigation and said the truck was carrying an empty clarifier tank.

An inspection Monday evening found extensive damage to an outside beam on the Roosevelt Circle Overpass over the right two I-93 southbound travel lanes. The beam will need to be removed to safely allow traffic to be fully restored underneath on I-93 southbound, the Massachusetts Department of Transportation said.

"Usually bridge strikes, the bridge is usually the winner when something hits it," MassDOT highway administrator Jonathan Gulliver said.

But this time, the bridge was the loser, according to Gulliver.

"The Roosevelt Circle, on top of the bridge, is going to have a lane restriction in place for some period of time. We're going to be removing somewhere between three and five feet of concrete so there's going to be lane restrictions in place," Gulliver said. "That's likely going to be months before we can get a design done where we can go in and do a full repair and open up Roosevelt Circle back up to its full capacity."

A beam was flatted, snapped into two. And the concrete above it was destroyed. The entire beam and a section of bridge deck, approximately seven feet wide, will need to be demolished between the west abutment and the center pier, which is located above I-93 southbound lanes of travel.

It will be rush hour in the area along Roosevelt Circle in Medford for a while.

The damage came as no surprise to those who heard the crash. Rick Sacco, who lives nearby, heard it from inside his home.

"Something is going on," Sacco said. "I was sitting down watching TV and I heard what sounded like a sonic boom, like a bang. I thought something exploded then I heard a weird scrapping sound and I knew something was going on.”

MassDOT deployed message boards on I-93 southbound for drivers approaching the Medford work zone as far away as the New Hampshire border and also on Interstate 495 and on Interstate 95/Route 128.

The highway was expected to fully reopen its four lanes by Wednesday, but Roosevelt Circle will be restricted for the next few months. For Jeff Klossner, rush hour will be right outside his front door for months as bridge reconstruction on I-93 south reroutes traffic past his home.

"Obviously not excited," said Klossner, who lives along Roosevelt Circle in Medford. "This is going to be our new normal for the next coming weeks or months."

Klossner said traffic Tuesday was backed up way more than normal.

A maximum of two I-93 southbound travel lanes will be open Tuesday morning, MassDOT said.