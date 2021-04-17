All Mass. Adults Become Eligible For the COVID Vaccine Monday. Here's How to Sign Up

Starting Monday, anyone over the age of sixteen will be able to make an appointment to get the coronavirus vaccine in Massachusetts, one of the last states to make shots available to the general adult population.

All residents can preregister to book an appointment at a mass or some regional vaccination sites at mass.gov/COVIDVaccine.

Download our mobile app for iOS or Android to get alerts for local breaking news and weather.

The state's online vaccine sign-up tool went live last month, changing the sign-up process for appointments at the large-scale sites. Preregistered residents will be added to a waiting list where they'll receive weekly status updates and be notified when an appointment becomes available.

Preregistration only takes a couple of minutes at vaccinesignup.mass.gov to get on a waiting list for an appointment at one of the large-scale sites.

Once an appointment opens up, residents will be notified via email, phone or text, based on their preference. The notification will include a link with a special code needed to schedule the appointment, which expires after one day.

The appointment must be accepted within 24 hours, otherwise the resident will be sent back into the queue and must wait for another appointment. Depending on supply, it could take weeks for people to be notified that an appointment is available at a mass vaccination site.

Residents can opt out of their preregistration at any time if they get an appointment elsewhere.

Appointments at other regional and local sites and pharmacies can be found at https://vaxfinder.mass.gov/

Residents can also go directly to the websites of Walgreens, CVS and Walmart to find open slots.

Gov. Charlie Baker says the pause in administering the Johnson & Johnson vaccine will not change much in vaccine distribution in Massachusetts.

Gov. Charlie Baker has said he expects "minimal disruption" to vaccine distribution in Massachusetts despite Tuesday's decision to pause the use of Johnson & Johnson vaccine while the CDC and the Food and Drug Administration further investigate blood clots in six women that occurred in the days after receiving the J&J vaccine.

Baker said the Johnson & Johnson doses make up only a small portion of the state's vaccine supply, so he doesn't expect the pause to have a major impact in the Bay State.