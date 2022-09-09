All of Massachusetts Now Considered Low Risk for COVID, CDC Says

All of Massachusetts is now at low risk for COVID-19, according to the latest data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

That's a major change from just a few weeks ago, when most of eastern Massachusetts was still in the medium risk category.

Massachusetts health officials reported 6,623 new COVID-19 cases and 57 deaths in the last week. That's down from the prior week.

Stay informed about local news and weather. Get the NBC10 Boston app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

The state's seven-day average positivity was listed at 7.13% Thursday, compared to 7.61% last week. positivity was at 8.05%, down slightly from 8.09% last week.

COVID risk levels across New England

Across New England, states have seen a decrease in risk level in recent weeks as the summer surge continues to subside.

Most of northeastern Maine remains in the medium risk category, while the southwest part of the state is now considered low risk. Aroostook, Hancock, Penobscot, Piscataquis and Washington are the medium risk counties.

Rhode Island, which had seen an uptick into the medium risk category in August, is now entirely low risk.

Belknap, Carroll, Hillsborough and Merrimack counties in New Hampshire are all considered medium risk, while the rest of the state is categorized as low risk.

Vermont's Bennington and Rutland counties are medium risk, but the rest of the state is low risk.

All of Connecticut except for New London County are now considered medium risk.

Residents in counties with high risk are urged to wear masks indoors in public and on public transportation, to stay up to date with vaccines and to get tested if they have symptoms, according to the CDC.

Residents in areas with medium risk are encouraged to wear a mask if they have symptoms, a positive test or exposure to someone with COVID-19. Anyone at high risk for severe illness should also consider wearing a mask indoors in public and taking additional precautions, the CDC says.