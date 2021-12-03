All Rep. Pressley Wants for Christmas Is Her Mariah Carey Record Back

Congresswoman Ayanna Pressley might not have had a new vinyl record in her Christmas list, but it looks like she'll be receiving one -- and from a very special person.

The one and only Mariah Carey offered to send the Massachusetts Democrat a new copy of her record, after Pressley announced someone had swiped hers.

Pressley tweeted about the missing record on Friday.

“This is a PSA or a warning depending on how you choose to take it,” Pressley wrote. “Whomever 'borrowed' my #MariahCare (sic) Christmas vinyl, return it. You can leave it at my office door, no questions asked.”

She followed that tweet up with, “Y'all got me so heated I'm posting typos #MariahCarey.”

But Pressley was in for a surprise. The singer herself, whose Christmas song "All I Want for Christmas Is You" has become a staple of the festive season, was quick to offer a replacement.

“I’ll get you a new one,” Carey tweeted in response, with a handful of emojis, just a couple of hours later.

😂😂 I’ll send you a new one!! ❤️ https://t.co/yT2qzl8kAB — Mariah Carey (@MariahCarey) December 3, 2021

Pressley seemed stunned, asking if “THE one and only, the incomparable, iconic and legendary Mariah Carey” had respond to her tweet.

Is this really THE one and only, the incomparable, iconic and legendary @MariahCarey aka Mimi? https://t.co/SmnqMEGkJY — Ayanna Pressley (@AyannaPressley) December 3, 2021

Carey wasn't the only person to take notice of Pressley's Christmas record heist. Her colleague, Rep. Cheri Bustos, hinted she was listening to the missing album in her own tweet, drawing Pressley's intrigue.

🤔 — Ayanna Pressley (@AyannaPressley) December 3, 2021

There are plenty of people excited to listen to "All I Want for Christmas Is You" right now. It regularly tops the charts each December, and on Friday, the song made history.

It became the first holiday single to ever go diamond -- the level above platinum -- for ten million sales and streaming units, the Recording Industry Association of America announced.

