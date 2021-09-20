Allegations of Racially Charged Language Being Investigated After Fight at Football Game

Police and school officials are investigating allegations that "racially charged language" was used when a fight broke out during a high school football game between Georgetown and Roxbury Prep over the weekend.

Georgetown school officials said in a statement that there was a "physical altercation" during Friday night's game that involved players from both teams and several coaches. The cause of the fight is under investigation.

Police were called in to help disperse the crowds after the game was canceled.

Allegations of the use of racially charged language are also being investigated, the school district said.

"I want to clearly state that the Georgetown Public Schools will not tolerate racism in any form and is working with the Georgetown Police Department to investigate this allegation," Georgetown school officials said. "The district has reached out to the administration at Roxbury Prep Charter High School in an attempt to gather facts and resolve the issues."

The school district said many versions of what happened at the game are "swirling around on social media" and asked for "calm and patience" as they continue to investigate and arrive at a resolution.

"I'm still numb, but this is America," Roxbury Prep football coach Jamaal Hunt said on Facebook. "The fact that there was nothing I could do to protect my boys hurt the most. I broke down, I watched racism ruin something that was supposed to be good to them."

He said racial slurs were used against his team, which was being taunted all night.

"Felt like I was in a 1960s film last night, but it was reality happening in front of my face," he said.

No further information was immediately available.