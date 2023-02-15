Allegations of Sexual Misconduct Prompt Criminal Investigation of Worcester School Cheerleading Program

Allegations of sexual misconduct have prompted a criminal investigation into a Worcester, Massachusetts, charter school's cheerleading program, Worcester police confirmed Wednesday.

Administrators at the Abby Kelley Foster Charter School said earlier this week that they had launched an investigation into members of its cheerleading coaching staff but did not specify why.

On Wednesday Worcester police confirmed that those allegations involve inappropriate sexual behavior. A criminal investigation is now underway.

Several coaches at the school have been placed on administrative leave, pending the results of the investigation, while the cheering program has apparently been suspended until this can be sorted out.

The executive director of Abby Kelley Foster Charter School said Tuesday in a statement that outside counsel has been hired to conduct an investigation. They may consider further action once that outside investigation is complete.

On Wednesday the school said they had no additional comment.

"To preserve the integrity of the investigative process and the privacy and confidentially of those impacted we have nothing further to share at this time," school officials said.

It’s unclear how long this investigation is expected to last.

No other details were immediately available.