Alleged Assault in Boston Investigated as Possible Hate Crime

An investigation found that a person had allegedly pulled down the victim’s face mask before leaving the area on a public bus.

An alleged assault on a woman of Asian descent this week near Boston Common is being investigated as a possible hate crime, authorities say.

Boston police received a call around 2:15 p.m. Monday about the assault in the area of 53 Temple Place. An investigation found that a person had allegedly pulled down the victim’s face mask before leaving the area on a public bus.

The person has been issued a summons and the case has been refereed to the Civil Rights Unit.

No further information was immediately available.

