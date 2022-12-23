Local

Alleged Drunk Driver Crashes Into House in Stow

A Massachusetts man is facing multiple charges after crashing into a house late Thursday night.

Authorities responded to a multi-family home Hastings Road around 10:15p.m. to find car crashed into the corner apartment. Fire officials say the car also damaged the electrical service wires feeding into the house.

No one was hurt, including the driver, whom police identified as 51-year-old William Michael Shook, of Harvard. The five residents who lived in the building have left the home until the building is repaired.

Shook was arrested at the scene. He faces multiple traffic-related charges as well as drunk driving, and carrying a firearm while intoxicated. Shook is expected to be arraigned Friday at Concord District Court. It's unclear whether he has a lawyer.

