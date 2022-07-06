Alleged Drunken Driver Leads Officers on Mile-Long Chase Through Nantucket Streets

A New York man faces multiple charges after he allegedly took a Jeep from a Yacht Club parking lot on a drunken ride through the streets of Nantucket, refusing to stop for police, according to court documents.

Brian Borman, 25, faces OUI and motor vehicle violations, including failing to stop for police.

According to the police report, on July 3 Nantucket officers were called to the Yacht Club on S. Beach Street shortly before 12:30 a.m. for a report that a Jeep was stolen out of the parking lot. Officers spotted the 2021 White Jeep Wrangler on S. Water Street and began to follow it, trying to make a stop. The report states that the driver kept going for about a mile, swerving in and out of his lane, and only stopped when he reached a dead end.

Officers took the suspect, later identified as Dorman, out of the car and noticed urine stains on his shorts. According to police, the smell of alcohol was on his breath and he admitted that he had been drinking. He also acknowledged that he did not have permission to drive the Jeep, police said.

Dorman failed field sobriety tests and was arrested. He was charged with OUI, failure to stop for police, use of a motor vehicle without authority, negligent operation of a motor vehicle and lanes violations.

Dorman was released on personal recognizance and is next scheduled to appear in court on August 22 for a pre-trial hearing.