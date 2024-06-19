Boston

Alleged shoplifter attacks security guards at Downtown Crossing Macy's, police say

Police said the alleged shoplifter was being held by security when they attacked two guards, slashing them

By Thea DiGiammerino

NBC10 Boston

One person was taken to the hospital after an alleged shoplifter attacked two security guards at the Macy's in Boston's Downtown Crossing on Wednesday, according to police.

It happened around 1:20 p.m. at the store on Washington Street. Police said the alleged shoplifter was being held by security when they attacked two guards, slashing them.

One person was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

More information was not immediately available.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

