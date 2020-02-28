Man Fatally Struck by Amtrak Train in Lawrence: Police

Authorities were investigating Friday after a man was struck and killed by an Amtrak train in Lawrence, Massachusetts.

Lawrence police said they responded to the area of Inman Street at around 10:30 a.m. after receiving a report of a person struck. The man, whose age was unknown, was pronounced dead at the scene.

Crews responded Friday after an alleged trespasser was hit by an Amtrak train in Lawrence, Massachusetts.

According to Amtrak, the person was trespassing on the tracks around 10:13 a.m. when “they came into contact” with the Amtrak Downeaster train 682 on its way from Brunswick, Maine to Boston.

Amtrak said there were no injuries to the 157 passengers on board or crew members.

The incident was under investigation by state police and Essex County District Attorney Jonathan Blodgett’s office.