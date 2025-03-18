Alleged Trinitarios gang member sentenced for federal drug charges

A Lynn, Massachusetts, man believed to be a member of the Trinitarios gang was sentenced Monday for federal drug charges tied to an investigation into fentanyl distribution.

Ricardo Bratini-Pérez, also known as “Rico” and “Ricofromthesin,” 26, was sentenced to 10 years in prison followed by five years of supervised release, according to the U.S. Attorney's Office for the District of Massachusetts.

In November 2024, Bratini-Pérez pled guilty to four charges of distribution and intent to distribute fentanyl, fentanyl analog and methamphetamine and one count of possession with intent to distribute 400 grams or more of a mixture and substance containing a detectable amount of fentanyl. He was first indicted in October 2024.

According to court documents, Bratini-Pérez is a member of the Trinitarious gang. He was on probation after a 2023 release on state armed robbery and firearms charges. Prosecutors said that between March 2024 and April 2024, Bratini-Pérez sold fentanyl and methamphetamine to an undercover officer three times. During a fourth transition on April 8, 2024, he was arrested. Investigators found 5,000 grams of counterfeit pills containing fentanyl at his home.