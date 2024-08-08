Shelter in place issued in Allenstown, NH, amid police investigation

An incident on a street in Allenstown, New Hampshire, sparked a shelter-in-place order from police Thursday afternoon.

It wasn't immediately clear what happened in the incident on Sullivan Drive, or if anyone was hurt. Allenstown and state police both urged people to avoid the area.

State police said there was no indication of "an imminent threat to public safety."



The @NH_StatePolice is assisting with an active & ongoing investigation on Sullivan Drive in Allenstown. The town has requested nearby residents to shelter in place. #NHSP has not received any information indicating an imminent threat to public safety. Updates to follow. pic.twitter.com/qE7qNxNKHp — New Hampshire State Police (@NH_StatePolice) August 8, 2024

Allenstown is just down the Merrimack River from Concord.

This is a developing news story that will be updated when more information is available.