Mother and daughter making mark on basketball world

Women's basketball has never been more popular and profitable. We're looking into how the sport is opening doors of opportunity for a mother-daughter duo with the Boston Celtics and UConn Huskies.

Allison Feaster has excelled in the WNBA and the NBA, and her daughter Sarah Strong is now turning heads in college basketball.

WATCH ANYTIME FOR FREE Stream NBC10 Boston news for free, 24/7, wherever you are.

Before there was A'ja Wilson or Caitlin Clarke there were women basketball greats like, "Sheryl Swoopes, Tina Thompson...Katrina McClain, Teresa Edwards."

Feaster rattles off the names easily. She's well-versed in women’s basketball history because she’s a part of it --working her way up from an executive training program to vice president of team operations and organizational growth with the Boston Celtics. She's a “go to” person for top executive Brad Stevens.

Get updates on what's happening in Boston to your inbox. Sign up for our News Headlines newsletter.

"I’m one of several leaders in basketball who help Brad on the day-to-day. I am also one of the co-leads for our social justice and racial equity platform. That’s evolved, but it's something I take great pride in."

Feaster is in rare company as a Black woman vice president helping to shape a premier NBA team.

“I didn’t ever envision working alongside those in an NBA club. I didn’t know it was available to me," she told NBC10 Boston.

She’s always exceeded expectations as a high school valedictorian and basketball star in South Carolina, standout college hoopster at Harvard University, and notable WNBA player with the Charlotte Sting.

Her daughter, college basketball star Sarah Strong, says there's a lot to admire about her mom's journey.

"She is really a great person and she really cares about other people more than herself. She’s really good.”

Strong grew up watching both her parents play professionally overseas.

The UConn men’s basketball team is seeking its third straight national championship, while the South Carolina Lady Gamecocks try to claim their fourth title in program history after an undefeated 2024 season. Here are key dates and locations for the 2025 men’s and women’s NCAA basketball tournament, set to kick off on Selection Sunday, March 16.

I think we were in Spain, Madrid, like watching them practice and just me shooting on the side goal trying to do what they were doing.”

Eventually Strong's undeniable talent made her a top recruit for the best women’s college teams including the reigning NCAA champs. The South Carolina Gamecocks is coached by her mother's former WNBA teammate Dawn Staley but Strong chose to take her talents to the storied UConn Huskies.

"I’ve always loved everything about UConn. The coaching staff just everything they have about it.”

Strong's strong freshman stats have her on the short list for potentially winning the National Freshman of the Year award. The symbolism of Strong making her own basketball history at UConn as her pioneering mom cheers her on is hard to miss.

"I am beyond proud because I think how she is as a player also is a parallel to how she is as a human being. She’s so generous and such a fun great teammate," Feaster said.