‘Allston Christmas' in full swing as Boston's biggest moving day arrives

This week has been a busy one in the City of Boston, as college students return for the fall semester and move into new apartments.

That means busy streets in the city's neighborhoods known for their student population, like Allston, where the "Allston Christmas" tradition is in full swing.

In the days surrounding the September 1 move in/move out, Allston's sidewalks are known to fill up with furniture being left behind — everything from mattresses, to bureaus, tables and beyond.

College students are getting ready to return to campus for Boston's always-tricky move-in day, and city officials shared some tips and warnings.

Some people definitely take advantage of the city-wide free "sidewalk sale." You definitely can find some furniture that’s worth a lot, that some college student simply couldn’t fit in their small car and had to leave behind.

“People put trash out here and a lot of other people come around the street picking up like dressers or bed frames or – I’ve seen people going through trash actually yesterday," Noah See said, who was in the process of moving out.

City officials held a news conference on Thursday, and had a warning for people who were looking to score.

“There's a reason it's out in the trash," Boston Inspectional Services Dept. Interim Commissioner Sean Lydon said. "Leave it there and they’ll pick it up, particularly electrical, you know, you don't want to pick up a lamp or something and plug it into the wall, leave it on. It could be a short. There's a reason it's in the trash. Leave it there.”

While household items may be left on the sidewalk, there are some larger things that can't be, including TVs, air conditioners, refrigerators and, as of recently, mattresses and box springs.

People getting rid of those items of furniture need to make an appointment for pickup through 311, the city said.