Almost 100 Wildfires Reported Across Mass. This Month as Drought Extends

A rainy Monday helped a bit, but most of Massachusetts has received significantly less precipitation than usual in the past few months, exacerbating the drought that's stifling almost all of the state

Between May 25 and Aug. 22, most of Suffolk, Norfolk, Middlesex and Essex counties received between one-quarter and half as much precipitation as they typically did in that stretch over a 30-year period, while central and western Massachusetts saw between 50 and 75% of average precipitation, according to data presented to the Drought Management Task Force on Tuesday. The weather got even drier in the past month, with only between 10 and 25% of the normal precipitation falling in a U-shaped stretch of the state from Worcester to Boston and up to Cape Ann and no more than half the average amount in large sections of the rest of the state.

Most of Massachusetts is in a "critical drought," the second-most severe of five levels, under the latest Aug. 9 designation from the state Executive Office of Energy and Environmental Affairs. Cape Cod is in a slightly less dramatic "significant drought," while the islands and the westernmost stretch of the state are in a "mild drought."

Chief Forest Fire Warden Dave Celino told the drought task force his department has received reports of 97 wildfires so far in August, a number that is likely to increase amid ongoing dry conditions. Celino said the latest rain improved the outlook but only slightly.

"It positively affects ignition potential. What it doesn't affect is ground fuel burning that's ongoing," he said.

Celino and other local and state officials are scheduled to hold a press briefing at 3 p.m. Tuesday to give an update in the multiple fires currently burning within the Breakheart Reservation in Saugus, which has been sending clouds of smoke over many communities north of Boston in recent days. They are also expected to provide information about other wildland fires burning across the state and the safety measures being taken.

The state Department of Conservation and Recreation closed the Breakheart Reservation to the public earlier this week through at least Wednesday as a result of the ongoing fire. Officials have said they believe the fires to be suspicious and not the result of a lightning strike or other natural phenomenon.