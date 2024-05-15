Marshfield

Altercation at Starbucks in Marshfield prompts school lockdown, police say

The district says that a letter from the principal will be released soon and that all students are safe

An altercation at a Starbucks in Marshfield, Massachusetts, prompted a nearby school to go into lockdown, police said Wednesday.

The incident happened at the Starbucks on Route 139, according to Marshfield police, who said Furnace Brook Middle School has been placed on lockdown.

The district says that a letter from the principal will be released soon and that all students are safe.

This story will be updated once more information becomes available.

