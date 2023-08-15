‘Always will be a Bruin:' Krejci to address fans after retirement announcement

It's another end of an era for the Boston Bruins, with center David Krejci announcing his retirement from the hockey team — for the second time.

Krejci is expected to address fans and talk about his big decision on Tuesday morning.

The 37-year-old is bowing out after 16 years with the Boston Bruins, where he's had a storied career as one of the league's top centers. His announcement on social media came Monday, just a few weeks after Patrice Bergeron made his own retirement official.

A statement from David Krejci. pic.twitter.com/tVWAMsWAr8 — Boston Bruins (@NHLBruins) August 14, 2023

Krejci thanked his supporters, teammates, family and coaches in his statement, as well as the team's fans and the city of Boston.

"You have always treated me with nothing but respect and I will be forever grateful," he wrote. "I will miss playing in front of you, but I am and always will be a Bruin."

After helping Boston to reach the playoffs 13 times and advance to the Stanley Cup Final three times, fans are of course sad to see him go.

“I was disappointed, but he’s getting home," Sean McCarthy said. "He’s definitely an underrated player on the team.”

“I think he’s gonna go down as one of the top European players to ever play here," John Magliozzi added.

With this latest retirement, the last remaining player to have his name on that 2011 Stanley Cup is Brad Marchand.

Krejci said he is looking forward to spending more time with his wife, Naomi, and his children, Elina and Everett.

Krejci was selected by the Bruins the second round of the 2004 NHL Draft and spent the first 15 seasons of his career in Boston. He went back to the Czech Republic to play in front of family and friends during the 2021-22 season before returning to the Bruins for the 2022-23 campaign.

Krejci played well in his return, tallying 56 points (16 goals, 40 assists) in 70 games.