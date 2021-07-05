Aly Raisman Looking for Her Missing Dog in Boston, Asks People Not to Call Number on Flier Unless They See Him

Olympic gymnast Aly Raisman is requesting people stop calling the phone number listed on fliers posted around Boston that are part of search efforts for her missing dog, Mylo.

Raisman first asked for help finding her beloved dog after he ran away scared during a weekend fireworks show in Boston.

Download our mobile app for iOS or Android to get alerts for local breaking news and weather.

"My dog Mylo was terrified of fireworks and ran off," she tweeted Saturday. "He has a tag on and a leash. Please let me know if you see him.''

When she first shared the news, she said she would be forever grateful if anyone had time to put up fliers in the Boston area. The fliers listed a phone number to call, and apparently people have been calling -- but apparently not because they know where Mylo is.

Below is not my personal number. Please stop calling unless you see Mylo. https://t.co/YD46SChGMI — Alexandra Raisman (@Aly_Raisman) July 4, 2021

Raisman sent a tweet Monday letting her followers know that the phone number posted to the fliers is not her personal number.

"Please stop calling unless you see Mylo," she urged.

It's not clear whose phone number it is, but the organization Missing Dogs Mass has been posting fliers in the city's Seaport area and said anyone who sees Mylo should sit down on the ground and call the number on the flier.

Raisman and Missing Dogs Mass have both asked people to not approach Mylo, call his name or chase him.

"I was told that scared dogs will make bad decisions if they are pressured, and that is the last thing that we want to have happen," Raisman said in another tweet on Sunday.

Looking for a lost dog is a quiet pursuit-walk quietly - no yelling. If you see Mylo on the move - just sit down on the ground & call the # on the flyer. Sitting allows his brain to slow down & realize you are not in pursuit. Don't approach. Just wait and see if he goes to you. — Missing Dogs Mass (@MissingDogsMass) July 4, 2021

Massachusetts State Police shared a tweet Monday from Missing Dogs Mass, asking Bay State residents to please keep a lookout for Mylo and all the other dogs that the organization is searching for.

"Give them a follow to see all the 'missing' alerts and help if you can," state police said.

Please keep a lookout for Mylo and all the other missing dogs being sought by our friends @MissingDogsMass. Give them a follow to see all the “missing” alerts and help if you can. https://t.co/IhqbdfHHxF — Mass State Police (@MassStatePolice) July 5, 2021

Raisman has posted pictures of Mylo, a brown dog weighing about 35 pounds with a white stripe on his face and blue eyes.

Anyone who sees Mylo is asked to message Raisman directly on Instagram or twitter.

The Needham, Massachusetts native, won six Olympic medals as captain for both the 2012 and 2016 U.S. women's Olympic gymnastics teams. She is also a bestselling author and a survivor of sexual abuse.

The Associated Press contributed to this report