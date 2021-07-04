Aly Raisman's Puppy Mylo Is Missing in Boston's Seaport

U.S. gymnast, two-time Olympian, and Seaport resident Aly Raisman lost her dog on Saturday night. She posted on social media that her puppy Milo ran away due to the fireworks happening as part of Harborfest in the Seaport District.

I am so appreciative of all of your help & support! I have a favor to ask - please do not go out and actively search for Mylo. He is terrified, and the folks at Missing Dogs Mass advised that we don’t have anyone yelling his name or running around looking for him. https://t.co/MkhZgL0jrx — Alexandra Raisman (@Aly_Raisman) July 4, 2021

Raisman urged residents looking for her dog to not run after him or shout his name due to the fact that most dogs are panicked and will run away from strangers.

If you do see Mylo – Raisman would like you to DM her directly on Instagram or twitter.

