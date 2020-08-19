Amazon Cuts Ties With Delivery Companies; Over 350 Layoffs Expected in Mass.

More than 350 workers in Massachusetts are expected to lose their jobs after Amazon cut contracts with several local-delivery companies.

Amazon, the Seattle-based e-commerce giant, recently ended contracts such delivery companies as Courier Distribution Systems LLC, which told state labor officials it plans to lay off 238 people in Massachusetts. Amazon calls its contractors "delivery service partners," independent companies that deliver packages from an Amazon-operated distribution facility.

Two other companies, Systemize Logistics and JST Transportation, also filed Worker Adjustment and Retraining Notification Act notices with state labor officials indicating likely layoffs. Systemize Logistics reported 71 layoffs in Milford, and JST Transportation reported 51 layoffs, also in Milford.

