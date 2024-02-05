Georgetown

Amazon delivery truck crashes into building in Georgetown

No injuries were reported

By Marc Fortier

An Amazon delivery truck crashed into a building in Georgetown, Massachusetts, on Monday afternoon.

Georgetown police and fire said they were called to an address on Patriot Lane around 12:20 p.m. Monday for reports of an Amazon delivery truck that had crashed into a leasing office on the property. When they arrived, emergency crews saw the delivery truck sticking out of the building, just next to the entrance.

The driver was already out of the truck and is cooperating with police.

No injuries were reported.

The town building inspector also responded to the scene to assess the damage to the structure.

The crash remains under investigation by Georgetown police. No further details were released.

